Newcastle United ‘seriously considering’ offering Premier League return to England international playing in Europe: report

Newcastle United are reportedly 'seriously considering' a move for an England international currently plying his trade in Europe.

Eddie Howe will be hoping his superiors make a better go of this summer than they did the last, which saw some odd moves materialise at St James’ Park.

Lewis Hall aside, their business 12 months ago included a PSR-flavoured £20m move for Odysseas Vlachodimos, another goalkeeper in John Ruddy, Lloyd Kelly on a free, who has since left for Juventus, naturally, and a fruitless chase for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi .

Newcastle United explore La Liga for England midfielder

Howe will be hoping his club improve on a disappointing summer 12 months ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

This summer can’t be much worse but so far the only business they’ve done is sign a young winger, Antonio Cordero, on a free from Malaga.

However, a fresh report claims that they could soon be back in Spain to discuss a much more recognisable name in English circles.

Atletico Madrid are believed to be open to bids for Conor Gallagher (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Magpies are eyeing a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The England international is well-regarded at the Metropolitano – he’s earned the nickname ‘Pitbull’ since he swapped London for Madrid – but has played many of his minutes in an unfamiliar left-sided role. Los Rojiblancos are thought to be open to a sale to reinvest in other areas.

The 25-year-old is also reportedly popular with Howe, who, in his favouring of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali in the centre of the pitch, clearly rates a dogged midfielder in the mould of Gallagher.

For Gallagher’s part, he’s thought to be happy in Spain, but is conscious of the World Cup looming and values minutes over everything. Tottenham Hotspur are also in the picture, but that brings difficulties on account of his strong Chelsea connection.

Gallagher has impressed in Spain but is still not a nailed-on starter (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Gallagher would be a smart acquisition for Newcastle and would seemingly slot into Howe’s midfield with ease stylistically.

But that doesn’t necessarily make it the right move for Gallagher. If he wants to depart the Spanish capital for minutes, the Magpies may not be his best choice.

Guimaraes, Joelinton and Tonali are a trio who take a good portion of the credit for Newcastle’s recent success, and will be difficult to break up. A move to St James’ Park may leave Gallagher waiting on an injury before he can truly make an impact.

Gallagher is valued at €40m, according to Transfermarkt.