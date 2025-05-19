Newcastle United in talks with superstar who made controversial Saudi move: report
Newcastle United are said to have reignited their transfer interest in a previous target who made a controversial move to the Saudi Pro League
Newcastle United’s battle for a Champions League place will go into the final weekend of the Premier League season, when five teams will be duking it out for the final three spots in Europe’s leading competition next season.
But however the action pans out this Sunday afternoon, the Magpies have already booked at least a Europa League spot following their Carabao Cup victory and know that a busy summer awaits them.
Eddie Howe’s side have somewhat had the shackles on them over the last couple of windows with the club having to work around Profit and Sustainability (PSR) constraints, but this summer should see the club able to flex their muscles.
Newcastle United rekindle interest in midfielder
The club are likely to want to strengthen at right-wing, centre-back, in goal and mitigate for interest in striker Alexander Isak this summer, meaning Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell are set for a busy time.
The latest player to be linked with the club has seen the Magpies reportedly look to Saudi Arabia to rekindle 2023 interest in a central midfielder.
According to Foot Mercato, Newcastle are again interested in Gabri Veiga, who left Spanish side Celta Vigo for Al-Ahli two summers ago.
The 22-year-old had a €40 million release clause in his deal at Celta Vigo back then, with Manchester City also said to have been interested, but Veiga would end up heading to the Saudi Pro League.
The attack-minded midfielder signed a contract that runs until 2026, but could be set to return to Europe this summer.
The report claims that Celta Vigo want to re-sign him, but could face difficulties meeting his salary requirements. Atletico Madrid are also said to be interested, but Newcastle have reportedly contacted the player’s agent, Pini Zahavi, with the Toon ‘well informed’ of the conditions to sign him.
No fee is mentioned in this report, while Veiga is currently valued at €23m by Transfermarkt. In FourFourTwo’s opinion, there are a few red flags here, as Newcastle have other positions that need strengthening more, raising the question as to where their budget will be best spent.
Spainish under-21 international Veiga was also criticised when he opted to shun Europe for Saudi Arabia, most notably from Toni Kroos, who called the move ‘embarrassing’ on Instagram over the player’s lack of sporting ambition.
