Game was over after 10 minutes, says Mourinho

Arsene Wenger could hardly have endured a worse time of things in his much-heralded 1,000th game as Arsenal manager.

Samuel Eto'o and Andre Schurrle struck within the first seven minutes to put the Premier League leaders two goals to the good and there was no way back for the visitors, who saw Kieran Gibbs wrongly sent off in an apparent case of mistaken identity after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had handled on the goalline.

Mourinho, who has never tasted defeat against Wenger, was thrilled with the way his side put Arsenal under pressure from the first whistle.

"I think we started in an incredible way. In seven minutes, (the score is) 2-0 and the game is over. We started very strong," the Portuguese told BT Sport.

"We really wanted to try to make Arsenal feel not comfortable, (with) the way they like to play. We managed to do that and (at) 2-0 after seven minutes the game is over because we were too strong for them.

"After that comes the penalty and the red card, even worse for them, but I think the game was resolved in 10 minutes."

Referee Andre Marriner sparked controversy by dismissing Gibbs instead of Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 15th minute.

Yet Mourinho felt the official's mistake did not have a major impact on the game.

"The penalty was a penalty; the red card was a red card. Unfortunately the wrong boy came off," he added.

"The important decision - is it a penalty? Yes. Is it a red card? Yes.

"This is the kind of mistake I think every manager accepts. From the bench we couldn't see which player it was (who handled)."