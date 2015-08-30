Garcia confident Roma are heading in the right direction

Rudi Garcia believes the 2-1 win over Juventus shows that his Roma side are close to their best form.

Roma's Serie A title challenge subsided badly during the second half of last season but they deservedly beat the defending champions at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Miralem Pjanic and Edin Dzeko crowned a vibrant display, although a Paulo Dybala pulled a goal back after Juventus had Patrice Evra sent off to set up a nervy finish.

"We're a team that plays football, just as we did during my first 18 months in charge," Garcia was quoted as saying on Roma’s official website.

"One of the strengths of this side is our team spirit and that goes for everyone, be it the guys starting the game or those coming off the bench. We know we've got quality footballers.

"I'm pleased for the players most of all. They're the ones who did the work out on the pitch, though we could've played better when leading 2-0 against ten men. We dropped a little too deep after the opening goal and forgot to press as we did for the first 60 minutes of the match.

"I enjoy playing games like these and in terms of the confidence it can bring to the team, our win over Juventus can show us the way forward."

Dzeko's excellent header 11 minutes from time was his first goal since joining Roma from Manchester City.

"It's a fantastic feeling," the Bosnian told the club's website. "It was just pure emotion, so much emotion in one goal.

"I had been waiting for my first goal in Serie A and it happened today. So I'm happy for myself, the team and the fans. I believe we all deserved this victory."