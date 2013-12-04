Garde puts heat on Lyon to respond to PSG thrashing

Hammered 4-0 by leaders Paris Saint-Germain last time out, Lyon slipped to 10th on the table with just five wins from 15 matches.



Ahead of matches against Toulouse and Bastia, Garde said the pressure was on his side to start producing the results expected of them.



"The game is both a chance but there will be pressure," he said on Tuesday.



"We must be realistic, we know that picking up some points in the upcoming match will allow us to move back into the top half of the table, so it's a chance, but there is pressure because we must get this victory.



"I think we have shown, as we did against (Real) Betis in the (UEFA) Europa League, that when are backs are up against the wall we are able to reach a certain mental level that allowed us to win the game.



"I believe it will be the same against Toulouse, which is a team that is very well organised and usually attacks only on counter-attacks.



"They rarely give the opposition any chances, we will need to be efficient, but I do think we are capable of shoving them aside."



Garde played down the significance of his side's loss to PSG, saying he expected Laurent Blanc's men to crush other teams in the same way this season.



He has set his team the target of gaining at least four points from their next two games.



"I believe that if we are able to pick up four points in the next two games against Toulouse and Bastia then it will have been a good week for us," Garde said.



"But we are facing two sides that have the same intentions as us so it will be complicated."