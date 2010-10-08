Garzitto joins Wydad Casablanca
By app
CASABLANCA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - French coach Diego Garzitto, who led TP Mazembe Englebert of the Democratic Republic of Congo to the African Champions League title last year, has been appointed coach of Morocco's Wydad Casablanca, the club said.
Garzitto replaces Brazil-born Jose Dutra dos Santos, who was sacked after just five matches in charge and despite Wydad being top of the early season league standings in Morocco.
The 60-year-old Garzitto was surprisingly axed last month despite Mazembe reaching the last four of this year's Champions League.
Garzitto's appointment comes just two days after Wydad's arch-rivals Raja Casablanca sacked their French coach Henri Michel.
Michel had also been at Raja for just five games and his dismissal continues a recent run of brief and unsuccessful stints for the 62-year-old at high profile African clubs.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.