Garzitto joins Wydad Casablanca

Garzitto replaces Brazil-born Jose Dutra dos Santos, who was sacked after just five matches in charge and despite Wydad being top of the early season league standings in Morocco.

The 60-year-old Garzitto was surprisingly axed last month despite Mazembe reaching the last four of this year's Champions League.

Garzitto's appointment comes just two days after Wydad's arch-rivals Raja Casablanca sacked their French coach Henri Michel.

Michel had also been at Raja for just five games and his dismissal continues a recent run of brief and unsuccessful stints for the 62-year-old at high profile African clubs.