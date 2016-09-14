Genesio proud after impressive Lyon dispatch Dinamo

Lyon coach Bruno Genesio has lauded his side's performance in the Champions League victory over Dinamo Zagreb, but insisted there are still key improvements to be made.

Following two consecutive Ligue 1 defeats, Genesio's men ran out comfortable 3-0 victors at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday, with goals from Corentin Tolisso, Jordan Ferri and the superb Maxwel Cornet doing the damage for Lyon, who top Group H.

And Genesio – who was also impressed by how his side quickly adapted to an untested 3-5-1-1 formation – is hoping their fine start in Europe will boost their domestic form.

"We still have a lot to improve, but I am very proud of my team tonight. I am satisfied with way we played and the result. We talked a lot after the two losses," Genesio told Lyon's official TV channel.

"There are players that drive the system, the idea was to find one that would best meet the skills of the players.

"It could be interesting to use this system again, and we have the ability to vary between two systems, which is important.

"Now we have to recover. We've got a game that is like another Champions League game on Sunday, against Marseille.

"The main thing I did not like today was our end game, we were wasteful at the front and we lacked seriousness in that area. We will be better."