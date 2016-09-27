Genesio worried wastefulness will cost Lyon in long run

Lyon coach Bruno Genesio hopes his side's wastefulness in Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League defeat at Sevilla does not prove costly in their bid to qualify for the knockout phase.

The visitors saw several opportunities wasted in the first half at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, including a Nabil Fekir effort which struck the crossbar.

Wissam Ben Yedder ultimately made Lyon pay for their struggles in front of goal with a header early in the second half and Genesio was left rueing the string of spurned chances, urging his players to make amends.

He told reporters: "There is a good chance that qualification is decided in the last game [of the group stage] at home against Sevilla, and goal difference can be significant.

"Tonight we squandered at least one point in the race for second place, but we showed we had competed.

"We will have the players that are here and those who will recover [Alexandre Lacazette and Clement Grenier]; we will have all our weapons."

Lyon are third in Group H after the loss, sitting a point behind Juventus and Sevilla.