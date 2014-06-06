Gerrard: Capello didn't believe in me as captain

The Liverpool skipper led England under Capello during a disappointing 2010 FIFA World Cup, when they bowed out in the round of 16 in South Africa.

Set to lead his nation in Brazil, Gerrard felt the now-Russia coach believed in him as a player, but not as a captain.

"Capello didn't believe in me as his number one captain, but Roy does," Gerrard said on Friday.

"I don't know what it was. I think he believed in me as a player and rated me as a player.

"It was totally up to him but for me, now, I know I'm Roy's number one captain and that's a big confidence boost for me."

Rio Ferdinand, Capello's choice for captain, was injured during training and Gerrard felt John Terry was also ahead of him.

Gerrard said his relationship with the 67-year-old was otherwise fine.

"Our relationship was totally fine and I enjoyed working under him but, at the time, we had Rio Ferdinand here and maybe John Terry as well," he said.

"Maybe he thought they were going to offer something different from me or they were his preferred choices."

Gerrard wants other experienced members of England's squad to use their leadership skills to support him, while he praised manager Roy Hodgson.

"Roy has the confidence in me to be the captain this time," he said.

"I'd still behave in exactly the same way four years ago if John Terry had the armband on next to me.

"Just because I'm the captain we still have Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney, Phil Jagielka in there and I want them to be leaders with me.

"But I will enjoy it more as captain rather than vice-captain this time round, of course."