Gerrard targets farewell Anfield goal
Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is going all out to score one more Anfield goal against Crystal Palace.
Steven Gerrard hopes to sign off on his illustrious Anfield career with a goal against Crystal Palace.
The former England captain led out Liverpool for the final time in front of his home faithful before completing a move to play for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles Galaxy.
Gerrard's pre-match warm-up was rapturously received and he told Sky Sports that he wanted to reward such vocal support by finding the net.
"I'm finally in the zone," he said. "It's been a busy week with a lot of attention on myself.
"But now it's down to the team. We need to try and get three points and have a good send off.
"All I can ask for is three points really. Obviously everyone knows in this stadium that I'll be trying to get on the scoresheet, that would be a nice bonus."
Gerrard confirmed that he will be Liverpool's penalty taker as usual, should Jon Moss point to the spot at any stage this afternoon.
The 34-year-old missed a spot-kick before scoring the winner in Liverpool's previous Anfield outing against QPR two weeks ago.
