Gerrard targets farewell Anfield goal

Steven Gerrard hopes to sign off on his illustrious Anfield career with a goal against Crystal Palace.

The former England captain led out Liverpool for the final time in front of his home faithful before completing a move to play for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles Galaxy.

Gerrard's pre-match warm-up was rapturously received and he told Sky Sports that he wanted to reward such vocal support by finding the net.

"I'm finally in the zone," he said. "It's been a busy week with a lot of attention on myself.

"But now it's down to the team. We need to try and get three points and have a good send off.

"All I can ask for is three points really. Obviously everyone knows in this stadium that I'll be trying to get on the scoresheet, that would be a nice bonus."

Gerrard confirmed that he will be Liverpool's penalty taker as usual, should Jon Moss point to the spot at any stage this afternoon.

The 34-year-old missed a spot-kick before scoring the winner in Liverpool's previous Anfield outing against QPR two weeks ago.