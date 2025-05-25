Line-up quiz! Can you name Liverpool’s starting XI from their 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace in 2014?

Liverpool face Crystal Palace in their final match of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Regardless of the football on display during those 90 minutes at Anfield, it’s set to be an entertaining afternoon for the Reds as they await the real main event: lifting the Premier League trophy.

That will be difficult to top, but it won’t be their first intriguing spectacle against the Eagles.

We’re thinking all the way back to 2014, when the Merseysiders weren’t quite the formidable beast they are today and they recorded a bonkers 3-3 draw with Palace.

Ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, we’re asking you to name all 11 players to start that 2014 game against the south London side and you have unlimited time to complete it, so sit back, relax and have a good think.

