Gervinho distanced from Premier League move

Despite the rumour mill filling up with stories of Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur making a move for the 23-year-old, it appears that the Ivorian will be remaining in France for the time-being.

Lille currently find themselves top of Ligue 1 and are on course for a place in the Champions League next season – something which will be key towards Gervinho’s decision to stay.

Reports had also surfaced claiming that Gervinho had previously rejected a multi-million pound contract offer from Lille, but his agent has hit back.

“The situation currently stands that Gervinho has one-year left on his current deal with Lille,” he told Sport.co.uk.

“We want to sit down and speak with the club at the end of the season. If the club reach the Champions League, which they have a good chance, Gervinho will have some great opportunities next year.

“For the moment he wants to finish the season, concentrate on winning the league with Lille and at the end of the season speak with Lille about extending his contract. We will know more after that meeting. We are currently in May and the player is focused on Lille.

“Of course all the big clubs in Europe have watched him, from England, Spain, Italy, and Russia. But at the end of the season we will talk but for the moment he is focused on Lille.”

Since joining the club in 2009, Gervinho has scored an impressive 25 goals in 54 games while also representing his native Ivory Coast in the World Cup last summer.

