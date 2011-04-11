Giant mosquito to land on Anfield

A giant mosquito, aka ‘Mozzy Man’ will be symbolising the support from Liverpool FC and their sponsors Standard Chartered to charity Malaria No More UK.

Mozzy Man is Malaria No More UK’s official mascot and will be doing a lap around the Anfield pitch at half-time to raise awareness about malaria in the run up to World Malaria Day on April 25.

Malaria is a preventable and treatable disease, which claims the lives of almost 2,000 people in Africa every day, the majority being pregnant women and young children.

Mozzy Man’s big moment at Anfield coincides with the launch of an online charity auction made possible thanks to the support of Standard Chartered.

Liverpool fans have the chance to bid for several once-in-a-life-time experiences to help raise money for Malaria No More UK and its mission to reach near zero deaths from malaria by 2015.

The auction will run for two weeks, until April 21 and is hosted on Malaria No More UK’s website: www.malarianomore.org.uk