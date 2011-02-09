Giggs: Always 'boss' - never Alex

The 37-year-old talked of the boundaries to their rapport and how it has rarely ventured beyond a strictly professional interaction in all of their affairs, both on and off the pitch.

Speaking in the 200th issue of FourFourTwo magazine, Giggs was quizzed about his relationship with Ferguson, denying that they were on first name terms, before going on to commend his manager's ability to adapt to changes in football.

“Alex?! No chance, I couldn’t get away with that. It’s still ‘boss’," he said.

"The game has changed massively over the years, the way the footballers are, and he has been able to adapt to those changes. It's one of his main strengths.”

Giggs has enjoyed a glittering career with the Red Devils under Ferguson's tutelage, winning 11 Premier League titles, as well as four FA Cups, four League Cups and two Champions League crowns.

The midfielder recently passed the 600 league game milestone for the Old Trafford outfit, and has now scored 110 league goals for the club, including at least one in each of the Premier League campaigns since its inception in 1992.

The full interview with Giggs can be found in the 200th issue of FourFourTwoalong with exclusive interviews with Alan Shearer, Jurgen Klinsmann, Lionel Messi, Dennis Bergkamp, Ronaldo and Romario.

By Killian Woods