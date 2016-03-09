Giroud dedicates brace to newborn son

Olivier Giroud welcomed his newborn son into the world in the best way possible by ending an 11-game scoring drought with a brace in Arsenal's 4-0 drubbing of Hull City in the FA Cup fifth round.

Giroud was clinical for Arsenal as he helped the Premier League title chasers and two-time defending FA Cup champions see off the Championship promotion chasers.

The Frenchman started the game for Arsenal mere hours after his second child, a boy named Evan, was born.

"I could have missed the game actually, so I was glad that he arrived during the night," Giroud told Arsenal Player.

"I could have a little rest [after he was born].

"I travelled to Hull and I wanted to dedicate these two goals to him. I’m very happy to score."

Giroud said the result was an important one for his side but was pleased on a personal note to get back among the goals after such a long time without scoring.

"We scored four goals, so that’s a good efficiency up front and at the back, so we can be happy with our performance tonight," he said.

"It’s always hard for a striker not to score but you have to keep the confidence as high as you can and work hard at training. I’m very pleased to get back on the scoresheet and to smell the first goal.

"After, it was a good assist from Theo [Walcott for the second]. I succeeded to put two in the net and it’s nice for the team.

"It’s nice for me obviously and now it’s Watford. If we go through, we go to Wembley."