“It’s all those 1 percent gains – the small moments are just as crucial as the big” Exclusive: Harry Kane tells FFT about his new signature Skechers boots, superstitions and fulfilling childhood dreams

By published

Skechers have unveiled their first signature boot for superstar poster boy Harry Kane

Harry Kane modelling his signature boot.
(Image credit: Skechers)

Nearly every kid dreams about playing in the Premier League and scoring goals for England.

Three Lions captain Harry Kane was no different as a youngster. The Bayern Munich star, who looks on course to win his first Bundesliga title this season, also reveals that he used to dream of having his own signature football boots. Something that has now become a reality thanks to Skechers.

The football boot brand has recently launched their Harry Kane signature SKX_1.5, which celebrates an incredible year where the striker earned the 2024

European Golden Boot as Europe’s best goalscorer and recently made history by becoming the first English player to score 10 goals in a Champions League campaign.

Harry Kane: "It's not just about the big moments on the pitch; it's about the small, everyday things"

Harry Kane's signature Skechers boot

(Image credit: Skechers)

“To have my first signature boot feels amazing,” Kane tells FourFourTwo. “I think it’s something that I’ve always wanted to have in my career. Obviously, when you’re a kid and you're wearing boots. I’ve always been into like certain colours and always been into boots. I’d thought to myself that hopefully one day I would make it as a footballer, but also to have my own signature boot would be pretty special. To now have that is incredible and I’m excited for everyone to see it."

Asked whether he has any boot superstitions, the England skipper keeps his cards close to his chest.

"I wouldn’t really say I have any superstitions," he says. "But once I get a pair, I like to re-wear them. I quite like once I’ve worn a boot for a week or two, once I have broken them in, but to be honest, these boots don’t really take that long to break in. Also, it depends if I’m scoring goals and feeling good in them, then I like to wear them for longer. If I’m not scoring goals, then I’ll swap them out."

Harry Kane poses with his his signature boot from Skechers.

(Image credit: Skechers)

"Those small differences, the '+’s and the 1 percent improvements every day, they're crucial in professional sports," Kane continues. "And Skechers has played a role in that.

"It comes down to comfort and consistency. Whether you're training or playing in a match, you could be on your feet for 2 or 3 hours, your boots need to be comfortable. So, having footwear that supports you makes a real difference.

"It's not just about the big moments on the pitch; it's about the small, everyday things that allow you to perform consistently. Feeling comfortable and supported throughout the day, whether I'm training, traveling, or just relaxing, allows me to focus on what matters most: improving my game.

"Those small gains in comfort and recovery translate into recovering well and quicker. This has a physical benefit, which contribute to those “+”’s and 1% improvements that makes all the difference."

The Skechers x Harry Kane Player Edition boot and accompanying apparel are available from April 3 rd on Skechers.co.uk, select Skechers retail stores, as well as at specialty football retailers worldwide.

Ed McCambridge
Ed McCambridge
Staff Writer

Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.

More about sport
Liverpool target Joao Pedro with Brighton team-mates Carlos Baleba and Matt O&#039;Riley

Liverpool could smash transfer record for £100m Brighton star: report

The Germany away shirt for the Euros

The Rising Commercial Value of Female Footballers, and the Continuing Disparities
Sporting striker and Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal report: Viktor Gyokeres has given agreement to join
See more latest
Most Popular
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Daniel Levy, chairman of Tottenham Hotspur (R) and Tottenham Hotspur Men&#039;s Manager, Ange Postecoglou, spectate the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
Is Spurs vs Southampton on TV? Live streams for Sunday's Premier League game
Michael Owen of Manchester United celebrates scoring their third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on September 20 2009, in Manchester, England.
Line-up quiz! Can you name Manchester United's starting XI from their 4-3 win over Manchester City in 2009?
Manchester City and Manchester United will go toe-to-toe for the first time this season on Sunday
Watch Man United vs Man City: Live streams, TV channels for the Manchester derby today
Enzo Maresca wants to improve his attack and could look to weaken a fellow top-four rival
Is Brentford vs Chelsea on TV? Live streams, kick-off time for Sunday Premier League game
Raul Jimenez of Fulham battles with Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield on December 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England
How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool: Live streams and TV details for Sunday afternoon Premier League game
Raphina of FC Barcelona and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona participate in the Top 16 game of the UEFA Champions League between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at Stadium Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain, on March 11, 2025.
Watch Barcelona vs Real Betis: Live streams for La Liga clash
Tammy Abraham of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on November 28 2018 in Birmingham, England.
Line-up quiz! Can you name Aston Villa's starting XI from their 5-5 draw with Nottingham Forest in 2018?
Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest fends off Lucas Digne of Aston Villa during the Premier League match at the City Ground in Nottingham, England on 14 December, 2024.
Aston Villa's imperious home record and the Nottingham Forest roadshow: our pick of the stats ahead of key clash in Premier League race for Europe
Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest runs with the ball during the Premier League match against Manchester United at the City Ground in Nottingham, England on 1 April, 2025.
Fantasy Premier League: Four players you should consider signing for Gameweek 31
Arsenal are in desperate need of reinforcements in attack
Watch Everton vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for early Premier League game