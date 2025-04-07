“It’s all those 1 percent gains – the small moments are just as crucial as the big” Exclusive: Harry Kane tells FFT about his new signature Skechers boots, superstitions and fulfilling childhood dreams

Nearly every kid dreams about playing in the Premier League and scoring goals for England.

Three Lions captain Harry Kane was no different as a youngster. The Bayern Munich star, who looks on course to win his first Bundesliga title this season, also reveals that he used to dream of having his own signature football boots. Something that has now become a reality thanks to Skechers.

The football boot brand has recently launched their Harry Kane signature SKX_1.5, which celebrates an incredible year where the striker earned the 2024

European Golden Boot as Europe’s best goalscorer and recently made history by becoming the first English player to score 10 goals in a Champions League campaign.

Harry Kane: "It's not just about the big moments on the pitch; it's about the small, everyday things"

(Image credit: Skechers)

“To have my first signature boot feels amazing,” Kane tells FourFourTwo. “I think it’s something that I’ve always wanted to have in my career. Obviously, when you’re a kid and you're wearing boots. I’ve always been into like certain colours and always been into boots. I’d thought to myself that hopefully one day I would make it as a footballer, but also to have my own signature boot would be pretty special. To now have that is incredible and I’m excited for everyone to see it."

Asked whether he has any boot superstitions, the England skipper keeps his cards close to his chest.

"I wouldn’t really say I have any superstitions," he says. "But once I get a pair, I like to re-wear them. I quite like once I’ve worn a boot for a week or two, once I have broken them in, but to be honest, these boots don’t really take that long to break in. Also, it depends if I’m scoring goals and feeling good in them, then I like to wear them for longer. If I’m not scoring goals, then I’ll swap them out."

(Image credit: Skechers)

"Those small differences, the '+’s and the 1 percent improvements every day, they're crucial in professional sports," Kane continues. "And Skechers has played a role in that.

"It comes down to comfort and consistency. Whether you're training or playing in a match, you could be on your feet for 2 or 3 hours, your boots need to be comfortable. So, having footwear that supports you makes a real difference.

"It's not just about the big moments on the pitch; it's about the small, everyday things that allow you to perform consistently. Feeling comfortable and supported throughout the day, whether I'm training, traveling, or just relaxing, allows me to focus on what matters most: improving my game.

"Those small gains in comfort and recovery translate into recovering well and quicker. This has a physical benefit, which contribute to those “+”’s and 1% improvements that makes all the difference."

