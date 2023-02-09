Quiz! Can you name these players' famous fathers?

No time limit on this one, 25 players to guess.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name these 100 players just from their career path?

The apple doesn't far very from the tree in football. If you grow up in a household with a world-class footballer, your chances of reaching the top will likely be much greater.

You receive world-class coaching, after all. Ronaldinho practised in Brazil as a child with the family dog, while his son grew up being coached by a Ballon d'Or winner. Is it any wonder that Ronnie this week announced his boy's joined the Barcelona academy? Perhaps it shouldn't be.

We've got 25 more examples for you, providing you with pictures of the sons in question who had famous footballing fathers. In some cases, they also had grandads who made it in the game 'n' all.

We'll accept the family surname, the son's name or the dad's name. We're kind like that.

