Giroud delighted to end 15-game goal drought

Olivier Giroud was delighted to end his goal drought in Arsenal's 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester City on Sunday and stressed he always kept believing in himself.

The France international had gone 15 league games without a goal after netting twice in the 3-3 draw with Liverpool back in January, but played a key role against City.

Having opened the scoring with a close-range header, the striker laid on the second for Alexis Sanchez to earn Arsene Wenger's side a point.

"The goal meant a lot because it has been a tough time for me on the pitch as I have missed a bit of efficiency, a bit of luck and a lot of things," Giroud told Arsenal Player.

"Things haven't gone my way to [allow me to] finish, but I kept the faith and knew that it would come back.

"It is always nice for a striker to score and it was even better to also get an assist for Alexis' second goal which was important.

"These last few weeks I tried to set up goals. [Alexis' goal] was my sixth assist but I'm happy to score too and help the team to reach our target and qualify for the Champions League. We now have our own destiny in our hands to finish third or maybe second.

"We are a team and a group that makes the difference. We try to help each other do the job. We fight for each other and we have a good understanding."

Giroud has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Arsenal this campaign.