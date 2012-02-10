Gladbach's Arango extends deal to 2014

Venezuela captain Juan Arango has extended his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach by two years to 2014, the club said on Friday.

Midfielder Arango has been key to the club's surprising climb to fourth in the league.

"He is one of the best midfielders of the Bundesliga and for us a very important sports personality," said Gladbach sports director Max Eberl.

Arango joined Gladbach in 2009 from Mallorca and has scored nine goals in 79 league games.

Schalke 04's Jefferson Farfan could make his comeback after more than two months when they face Gladbach on Saturday following his recovery from a knee injury.

The offensive midfielder was injured during Peru's World Cup qualifier against Ecuador in November.

"We still need to wait for the last training sessions," said coach Huub Stevens. "We have to see how long he can keep up with the pace."

Bayern Munich central defender Breno has been ruled out with a knee injury and will be out for some weeks after undergoing minor arthroscopic surgery, the club said.

Breno, who had only recently returned following a months-long knee injury, underwent surgery on Thursday after his knee reacted to increased training.

Second-placed Bayern host Kaiserslautern on Saturday.