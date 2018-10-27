Glenn Hoddle taken seriously ill

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has fallen seriously ill.

Hoddle, who turned 61 on Saturday, was preparing for work in his role as a television pundit for BT Sport when he was taken to hospital.

The UK-based sports broadcaster's main presenter Jake Humphrey later confirmed the news on Twitter, announcing BT's usual afternoon schedule had been cancelled ahead of their live broadcast of the Premier League game between Leicester City and West Ham.

"Our friend and colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning," the tweet read.

"For that reason there will be no @btsportscore - but we will be live as usual for the 5.30 ko at Leicester.

"Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength."

A club hero at Tottenham, where he played for the majority of a celebrated playing career before later becoming manager in 2001, Hoddle was capped 53 times by England and scored eight international goals.

The stylish midfielder also represented Monaco under Arsene Wenger before operating as player/manager at Swindon Town and Chelsea.

Hoddle's work at Stamford Bridge saw him appointed as Terry Venables' successor with England and he led a Three Lions side featuring David Beckham and Michael Owen to the last 16 of the 1998 World Cup.