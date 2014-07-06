Goalkeeper Bravo basks in Barcelona transfer

The goalkeeper was one of the stars of the FIFA World Cup, with his performances helping Chile to the last 16, where they lost on penalties to hosts Brazil.

Their exit, though, has accelerated his arrival at Camp Nou, where he will help fill the void left by Victor Valdes' departure.

And speaking to Barca's official website upon his arrival in Catalunya on Sunday, Bravo stated: "After what I experienced at the World Cup in Brazil, to then come to Barca is an incredible feeling and makes me very happy."

The 31-year-old was full of praise, too, for his former club Real Sociedad.

"I will take magnificent memories away from that club. They brought me to Europe and opened the doors for me to come to Barca," Bravo added.

"That’s the reward for all my work… I am truly looking forward to contributing to and helping the team.

"I am very ambitious and have high expectations about the good things I can achieve here."