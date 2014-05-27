Goodson slams Klinsmann over World Cup snub

Klinsmann culled his provisional squad for the FIFA World Cup squad to 23 players on Thursday and, while the initial focus was on Landon Donovan's dismissal, experienced players Goodson, Michael Parkhurst, Maurice Edu and Brad Evans were also deemed surplus to requirements.

Goodson, who played eight of the USA's 10 final-round World Cup qualifiers and all six matches as Klinsmann led the Americans to CONCACAF Gold Cup glory last year, argued on Monday that his release was something the German coach 'got wrong'.

"When Jurgen needed a result, he called on me," Goodson told the MLS website.

"You look at the games that were played last year; Gold Cup final, snow game, 2-0 against Mexico. Were there any games bigger than that?

"I played in all three of those. So it's certainly surprising and something I think Jurgen got wrong."

Goodson conceded he was stunned when Klinsmann told him he would not be going to Brazil, having been part of the USA's squad for South Africa four years ago, although he did not get on the pitch.

"I thought that certainly I would be going to the World Cup," the 32-year-old said.

"It's certainly something that I worked very hard for and something that I believe I've achieved and deserve.

"It's something that I absolutely earned. And I felt that I was always in a position to be potentially starting, not ever trying to make the team. That's based on being called in on a consistent basis for the last six years."

The defender revealed that Klinsmann had declined to give him an explanation.

"I asked Jurgen for an explanation," Goodson said.

"It was something that he was unwilling to give me.

"He said that he would speak with me after the World Cup about it, and I said that I thought I certainly deserved an explanation. And it was something that he was unwilling to give."

Goodson has played 46 matches for the USA and has appeared in seven of San Jose's 11 games in MLS this season.