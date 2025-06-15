Ranked! Top 5 USMNT wins of all-time

The U.S. Men's National Team may not be where it wants in terms of program success, but that has not stopped the Americans from recording some significant and impressive victories throughout their history.

From incredible upsets that made you look at the final score twice to stirring wins in World Cup matches, the USMNT has produced its share of landmark triumphs during its more than 100 years in competition.

Of course, questions remain about the Americans' actual level and long-term development, but the milestone victories from the past are a reminder of the potential that exists stateside. Here is a look at the Top 5 wins in USMNT history…

5. 2010 World Cup Group Stage vs. Algeria

WILD ENDING! Final 6 Minutes of USA v Algeria | 2010 #FIFAWorldCup - YouTube Watch On

An ending for the ages.

On the brink of a second consecutive disappointing Group Stage elimination at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the USMNT rose from the dead late thanks to some unbelievable — and unforgettable — Landon Donovan heroics.

Donovan's breathtaking rebounded finish in stoppage time pushed the Americans into the knockout rounds via a 1-0 victory over Algeria that will forever live in U.S. Soccer lore for its drama and impact.

4. 1950 World Cup Group Stage vs. England

Long before the days of social media turning moments viral came a win that had some people thinking that newspapers made a typo on the final score line.

The USMNT shocked heavily-favored England 1-0 in the Group Stage of the 1950 World Cup in Brazil with a first-half effort from little-known striker named Joe Gaetjens, marking one of the biggest upsets in tournament history.

3. 1994 World Cup Group Stage vs. Colombia

John Harkes on USA 2-1 Colombia | 1994 FIFA World Cup - YouTube Watch On

Another World Cup stunner — though one intertwined with tragedy.

The USMNT surprised one of the favorites for the 1994 tournament on U.S. soil, recording a monumental 2-1 Group Stage triumph against Colombia.

An own goal from Colombian defender Andres Escobar helped set the tone in the Americans' massive upset, but also played a part in Escobar being killed in his native land days later.

2. 2002 World Cup Round of 16 vs. Mexico

Mexico vs USA Highlights | FIFA World Cup 2002 - YouTube Watch On

The most memorable 'Dos a Cero' (2-0) chapter in the North American rivals' extended history against one another.

The USMNT eliminated its arch-nemesis at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea/Japan via a stirring 2-0 win, booking a ticket to the quarterfinals in what remains to this day the most successful American appearance in the modern era of the tournament.

1. 2009 Confederations Cup Semifinals vs. Spain

It may not have come in a World Cup like the others, but the USMNT's shocking 2-0 victory over super Spain in the 2009 Confederations Cup was epic all the same given the context.

Spain had not lost a game in three years and was widely expected to reach the final, but goals from Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore gave the Americans a statement win in the semifinal in South Africa that ended the Spaniards' 35-match unbeaten streak while turning heads worldwide.

An unthinkable result, but one that provided a glimpse of what the USMNT can be capable of.