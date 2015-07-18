Gosling, Stanislas on target in Bournemouth comeback win

Goals from Dan Gosling and Junior Stanislas helped Bournemouth complete a second-half fightback in a 2-1 friendly victory at Exeter Cit on Saturday.

Premier League new boys Bournemouth were playing their first pre-season fixture in England after a tour of United States.

Eddie Howe's men were up against it at half-time when David Wheeler scored just after the half-hour mark at St James Park, but Gosling levelled shortly after the break before Stanislas' solo effort earned the visitors the win.

Bournemouth tested the water early with Christian Atsu dragging wide on the turn in the eighth minute, before Marc Pugh twice went close.

It was the League Two side that took the lead in the 32nd minute, though. Matt Oakley picked out Wheeler on the right and he cut inside before squeezing his shot through a crowded penalty area and into the far corner.

Howe made wholesale changes at the break, and it took just eight second-half minutes for Bournemouth to equalise when Gosling bundled in a rebound after having his original shot saved by Robert Olejnik.

Callum Wilson then shot wide from a narrow angle, before the Bournemouth striker had the ball in the back of the net only to be denied by the offside flag.

The pressure told in the 77th minute. Stanislas held off the challenge of three Exeter players before lashing home from the edge of the penalty area.

Matt Ritchie went close with a bending effort in the closing stages, but 2-1 was enough for Bournemouth.