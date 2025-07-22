Arsenal star's brilliant reaction to Viktor Gyokeres transfer update goes viral
Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly's reaction to news of Viktor Gyokeres' imminent Gunners move has gone viral on social media.
Arsenal teenager and England international Lewis-Skelly has been captured on video performing the Swedish striker's celebration in response to news that Gyokeres could be set to join Arsenal this summer.
The Sporting CP forward is reportedly the subject of a £63.5 million deal between the Portuguese club and Arsenal with a five-year contract ready and waiting to be signed, as per The Athletic.
Gyokeres is one of Europe's most sought-after strikers boasting a prolific scoring record with Sporting over the past two seasons. The Sweden international has netted 97 times in 102 appearances across all competitions for the Portuguese giants and looks set to make a Premier League return by signing terms at the Emirates' Stadium this summer.
Gyokeres deal 'close to completion'
The 27-year-old previously belonged to Brighton and Hove Albion but did not make a league appearance for the Seagulls between 2018 and 2021. He did, however, appear for Swansea City and Coventry City on loan before signing permanently for the Sky Blues.
Lewis-Skelly's excitable reaction to Gyokeres' seemingly imminent arrival went viral among Arsenal supporters. The 18-year-old appears to hold up his phone showing an Instagram post by transfers journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming the Gyokeres news.
🚨MLS reacts to Gyokeres here we gofrom Josh Nichols insta via @Asxdk_98 pic.twitter.com/xejJMOs5YMJuly 22, 2025
Lewis-Skelly then mimics the striker's goal celebration, placing his hands in front of his face, whilst interlocking his fingers.
Gyokeres scored 39 goals in 33 league matches during 2024/25, improving upon his already impressive haul of 29 goals in 33 games the previous season.
Lewis-Skelly recently signed a contract extension at Arsenal and is one of the club's most prized assets having come through the Hale End academy and graduated to senior football.
Last season saw the teenager make his England debut against Albania, a game in which he scored the opening goal.
