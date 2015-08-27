Grabban a silly boy - Neil

Alex Neil has labelled Lewis Grabban a "silly boy" after the Norwich City striker went AWOL before their League Cup tie at Rotherham United.

Grabban has been the subject of three rejected bids from former club Bournemouth, and the player appeared to attempt to take matters into his own hands when he left Norwich's team hotel before Tuesday's match, which Norwich won 2-1.

Speaking ahead of Norwich's Premier League trip to Southampton, manager Neil said: "The fact is Lewis has been a silly boy.

"He's suspended until Tuesday, and it's an ongoing matter that we're investigating, and if any player leaves without permission they bear the consequences of what's coming their way.

"He's accepted the suspension, because he's got no option, and anything that happens at Norwich is down to me and the owners. We control what happens until the end of the window."

Neil also stressed that, while Grabban was responsible for his own actions, there is also pressure on the player from external sources.

"It's the way the modern game's going, with things like transfer requests - especially with agents and different people so deeply involved and putting pressure on players," the Scot added.

"But we've dealt with it and now we're focused on the game on Sunday."