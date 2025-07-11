Morgan Gibbs-White to Tottenham Hotspur move paused amid Nottingham Forest complaint

Morgan Gibbs-White's move to Tottenham Hotspur appeared to be all but sealed until this Nottingham Forest curveball

Nottingham Forest have placed Morgan Gibbs-White’s move to Tottenham Hotspur on hold.

It was reported on Thursday evening by the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath that the England international was heading to north London for a medical after Spurs triggered his release clause.

But what seemed like a done deal now appears to be in jeopardy.

Nottingham Forest halt Gibbs-White move to launch Spurs complaint

Gibbs-White was a key player for Forest last term, netting seven goals and providing 10 assists in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was revealed by McGrath that Spurs had triggered Gibbs-White’s £60m release clause, an element of his contract that had previously not been public knowledge.

That intricacy appears to form the basis of Forest’s argument.

The 25-year-old made his senior international debut last year, a feat that can raise the value of a player (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was reported by Sky Sports News the following day that Forest consider the move off for now as they take on legal advice about potential action against Spurs, cutting off all communication with their fellow Premier League side.

Per the Sky Sports News report, Forest claim that the north London side approached Gibbs-White without their permission, with suspicions raised by Spurs pitching their bid at exactly the same level as the previously under-wraps release clause.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It now remains to be seen whether Forest can block the transfer, but it is not expected to be as swift as once thought, with a complaints procedure now to follow.

Neither club commented on the development when contacted by Sky Sports News.

Forest were plunged into controversy back in May when co-owner Evangelos Marinakis appeared to berate manager Nuno Espirito Santo on the pitch after a game (Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, regardless of whether Forest’s claim is upheld or not, they may have been better served by banking the money and continuing their summer business.

Even in a scenario where their complaint is upheld, if this does call the move off they will surely only have the benefit of a heavily disgruntled player in their ranks.

If Forest are unsuccessful this will feel like a time-wasting distraction at a moment when key figures at the club could have been out procuring their Gibbs-White replacement. It feels like lose-lose territory for the East Midlands club.

Gibbs-White is valued at €50m, according to Transfermarkt.