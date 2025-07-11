Morgan Gibbs-White to Tottenham Hotspur move paused amid Nottingham Forest complaint
The midfielder was set to join Tottenham Hotspur but the move has been placed in doubt at the final moment
Nottingham Forest have placed Morgan Gibbs-White’s move to Tottenham Hotspur on hold.
It was reported on Thursday evening by the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath that the England international was heading to north London for a medical after Spurs triggered his release clause.
But what seemed like a done deal now appears to be in jeopardy.
Nottingham Forest halt Gibbs-White move to launch Spurs complaint
It was revealed by McGrath that Spurs had triggered Gibbs-White’s £60m release clause, an element of his contract that had previously not been public knowledge.
That intricacy appears to form the basis of Forest’s argument.
It was reported by Sky Sports News the following day that Forest consider the move off for now as they take on legal advice about potential action against Spurs, cutting off all communication with their fellow Premier League side.
Per the Sky Sports News report, Forest claim that the north London side approached Gibbs-White without their permission, with suspicions raised by Spurs pitching their bid at exactly the same level as the previously under-wraps release clause.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
It now remains to be seen whether Forest can block the transfer, but it is not expected to be as swift as once thought, with a complaints procedure now to follow.
Neither club commented on the development when contacted by Sky Sports News.
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, regardless of whether Forest’s claim is upheld or not, they may have been better served by banking the money and continuing their summer business.
Even in a scenario where their complaint is upheld, if this does call the move off they will surely only have the benefit of a heavily disgruntled player in their ranks.
If Forest are unsuccessful this will feel like a time-wasting distraction at a moment when key figures at the club could have been out procuring their Gibbs-White replacement. It feels like lose-lose territory for the East Midlands club.
Gibbs-White is valued at €50m, according to Transfermarkt.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.