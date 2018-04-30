Gracia aiming for Watford's best Premier League finish

Javi Gracia remains focused on steering Watford to their best Premier League finish following a frustrating 2-0 loss to Tottenham.

Watford had chances to equalise after Dele Alli gave Spurs the lead on Monday at Wembley, Hugo Lloris denying both Andre Gray and Richarlison before Harry Kane made it 2-0 three minutes into the second half.

Gracia has still yet to see his side score an away goal and they are not quite sure of safety, sitting six points above third-bottom Southampton - who have a game in hand - but the Spaniard is looking to better the 13th-placed finish the Hornets achieved in 2015-16.

He told Sky Sports: "It was frustrating, we competed very well. The first half we created many chances to score. Tottenham with their first chance to score, scored and after that you are playing against a very good team, it was very difficult in the second half.

| The boss was pleased with the performance of his side at Wembley this evening despite the disappointing result. April 30, 2018

"I'm surprised because we are not scoring goals in this moment, we are creating many chances, we are competing, we had good moments in the last games but it's not enough to get points, we need to continue to try to get the next three points.

"We conceded cheaply in our box and we weren't able to score goals in the other box. It's difficult to win games.

"I'm focused on the next game and try to improve the best position in the Premier League the club ever got. It's our target in this moment, focus on the next game against Newcastle and try to get three points."