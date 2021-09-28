Grant McCann hopes Hull draw with Blackpool gives players “new lease of life”

Head coach Grant McCann hopes struggling Hull have reached a turning point after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to Blackpool.

The Tigers have not won since the opening day of the season and remain in the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone.

But McCann is hopeful his players can now kick on after substitute Tom Eaves scored late to earn his side a point.

He said: “I hope it drives the players on to a new lease of life from now on.

“If we can keep creating opportunities and be positive, things will hopefully change.

“We dug it out and I think we deserved a point. Our performance levels have been good and I’m a big believer things will turn around.

“You can either hide under a rock or you can get on with it. We’re learning on the job but I thought we controlled the game for large spells.

“Credit to the players. They stuck together and we could have won it.”

Blackpool were the better side for large parts, especially in the first half, and impressively kept the hosts at arm’s length.

It was not a huge shock when Neil Critchley’s men took the lead after 42 minutes after Shayne Lavery scored with an acrobatic volley.

Blackpool looked set for a third win on the bounce once Hull captain Lewie Coyle was sent off for a second bookable offence after 80 minutes.

Yet Hull were curiously energised with 10 men and scored a well-worked equaliser through Eaves four minutes later.

McCann said: “I know we need to be better in the forward areas but the boys stayed really calm.

“It was disappointing to lose Lewie but the boys rallied. I’m pleased for big Tom because he’s deserved that.

“We’re a young squad and it’s been tough for the last few games but we think it will turn.”

Critchley, whose side have lost just once in five Championship games, admitted they wasted a big chance to claim three points.

He said: “I feel angry, if I’m honest. I didn’t like us at all in the second half – I thought we were far too passive and I felt they were going to score.

“We limited them to very few clear-cut opportunities but we stopped doing what we were doing in the first half.

“Our counter-attack play in the second half was diabolical. We allowed them to come back into this game and, in this league, you get punished.”

Critchley added: “Hull stayed in the game and I don’t begrudge them a point.

“We had too many touches, made too many poor choices and had a lack of quality in the second half.

“It wasn’t good enough. I’ve praised the players a lot during my time here, deservedly so.

“There’s not many times I’ve lost my temper but I think this was justified. We’ve only got ourselves to blame.

“When you have the opportunities to make games 2-0, you have to take them. If these players want to stay at this level and improve we have to be better than that.

“We should have won this game – points are precious in this league.”