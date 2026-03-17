Quiz! Can you name every player to have won the Champions League - and reached these international finals in the same year?

Fancy a football quiz?

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With the Champions League getting towards the business end of the competition and the World Cup moving ever closer, it's the perfect opportunity for big-time players to step up and be a difference maker for both club and country.

And this gave us the idea for your latest FourFourTwo quiz, as we've drawn up a list of every player to have won the Champions League and reached either the World Cup or European Championship final in the same year. There's a total of 53 players who fit this criteria - and we've put 10 minutes on the clock for you to name as many as you can.

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Now that you've been able to show off your knowledge of the players who have performed for both club and country in the same year, how about showing off the rest of your knowledge on the beautiful game? We've got quizzes on all manner of topics, including Premier League history, English goalscorers in the Champions League, FA Cup winners and players have also managed at the top level. These batches of teasers are all waiting for you now, courtesy of Kwizly.

We'll kick off with a simple one that's harder than it sounds, as we ask you to name every team to have played in the Premier League. Then it's back to Europe as we want from you a list of every English player to have scored five or more Champions League goals.

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We're not stopping there. Next up is some noughties nostalgia as we ask you to name every FA Cup-winning XI of the 2000s. If that's not enough, then we'd also like to know if you can name every man to have made the transition from the pitch to the dugout and have both played in the Premier League and managed in the competition. FInally, can you name every nation's top-scoring Premier League player? If you can, it's a doff of the cap from us.

If that's not enough for you, then why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 44? Featuring clues on fast goals, first goals and country codes, To stay ahead of the curve, join our daily newsletter for your morning trivia briefing, and sign up for free to The Club: our membership portal where you can earn badges, participate in exclusive Q&As, and fight for the top spot on our global leaderboards.