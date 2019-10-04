Grass not always greener on other side of Celtic – James Forrest

James Forrest insists the grass is not always greener on the other side of Celtic as he bookmarked a decade in the Hoops.

The Scotland winger, 28, is in his 10th season in the Parkhead first team where he made his debut in 2010, scoring against Motherwell.

Following a sell-out 2-0 home Europa League win over Cluj on Thursday night – and ahead of the trip to Livingston on Sunday, where the champions will continue their quest for nine Ladbrokes Premiership titles in a row – Forrest was promoting his upcoming biography ‘Homegrown Hero’ at the club’s Lennoxtown training ground.

He said: “I have played with a lot of players since I came through with Celtic and a lot of players have left.

“You have seen them come back and you see them want to come back and players who have played in England will say the best club they’ve been at, for professionalism and big games is Celtic.

“It has been a pleasure for me to be here for so long and I just want to continue and see how many more years I can get.

“I am still feeling good and I want to be at Celtic as long as I can and I am going to keep working hard to be here.”