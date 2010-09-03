Greece stutter to draw against Georgia
ATHENS - Greece opened their Euro 2012 qualifying campaign with a disappointing 1-1 home draw against Georgia at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Athens on Friday.
Alexander Iashvili stunned the home crowd by putting the Georgians ahead after just three minutes, stealing in between the two Greek central defenders before prodding a low finish under the body of Michalis Sifakis.
In Greece coach Fernando Santos' first competitive match in charge, the hosts struggled to create goalscoring opportunities in this Group F contest until Nikos Spyropoulos volleyed home an equaliser 18 minutes from full-time.
The result now increases the significance of Greece's trip to face Croatia in Zagreb on Tuesday as they look to kick-start their campaign while Georgia prepare to host Israel on the same day.
