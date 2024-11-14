Why is Cole Palmer not playing for England in November?

Cole Palmer is not available for England during November's internationals

Cole Palmer will play no part in either of England's November UEFA Nations League clashes.

The Three Lions are due to take on Greece and the Republic of Ireland over the next few days, bidding to top their group after defeat at Wembley Stadium against Ivan Jovanovic's side last month.

Palmer, who already has seven goals and five assists to his name for the Blues this season, is one of the most notable absentees from Lee Carsley's squad this month.

Why is Cole Palmer not playing for England?

Cole Palmer rarely featured at Euro 2024 but did win England Senior Men's Player of the Year back in October (Image credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

As confirmed by Chelsea via their official website, Palmer withdrew from the England squad alongside fellow Blues teammate Levi Colwill.

The 22-year-old has been struggling with injury this season and as a precaution, it was decided he could use further rest to prevent another setback.

Cole Palmer scored four times for Chelsea against Brighton back in September (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill have both withdrawn from the latest England squad," read the statement.

"The Chelsea duo were originally part of the Three Lions group for a pair of Nations League games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland, but have now withdrawn along with six other players."

"Noni Madueke remains part of the group for what will be Lee Carsley’s final game in interim charge before former Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel takes up his post as England boss."

Palmer earned his 12th and 13th caps against Finland and Greece respectively back in October but has since struggled with niggling injuries for the Blues.

"I don't think we took any risks," insisted Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca on Palmer, after his side drew 1-1 with Arsenal recently. "For sure, he was a doubt until the end. Yeah, he is painful now but it doesn't look (like) something important."

England are currently second in League B Group 2 and a win over Greece on Thursday would take them back to the top of the table, should they win by a buffer of three goals.

Their final game comes against the Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with interim boss Lee Carsley then handing over the reins to Thomas Tuchel who will begin in January.