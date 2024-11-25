European Championship-winning captains

The European Championship began life in 1960 as the European Nations' Cup.

Played every four years, it was initially only a four-team tournament, with preliminary rounds played home and away.

In 1968, the tournament became the European Championship and over the years, it has grown from a four-team affair to feature eight, 16 and now 24 nations.

Here, a look at the captains who led their national sides to the Euros title...

16. Ferran Olivella

Ferran Olivella (third from left in the back row) pictured with Spain ahead of a game against Ireland in November 1965. (Image credit: Alamy)

Spain won the European Nations' Cup on home soil in 1964, overcoming Hungary 2-1 after extra time in the last four and then beating defending champions the Soviet Union in the final at the Santiago Bernabéu by the same scoreline.

Chus Pereda and Marcelino scored the goals as Spain claimed their first major title on the football field. The captain was a Catalan: Barcelona-born former Barça defender Ferran Olivella.

15. Lars Olsen

Denmark captain Lars Olsen lifts the European Championship trophy after the Danes' victory over Germany in the final of Euro 92. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Denmark received a late invitation to play at Euro 88 after Yugoslavia were disqualified due to the Balkans war.

The Danes made the most of their opportunity, shocking Europe's elite by going all the way and taking the trophy after a 2-0 win over Germany in the final. Centre-back Lars Olsen captained the team to victory and lifted the trophy in Gothenburg.

14. Anton Ondruš

Former Czechoslovakia captain Anton Ondrus is handed the European Championship trophy by legendary West Germany skipper Franz Beckenbauer ahead of the Euro 2008 draw. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Czechoslovakia's European Championship victory in 1976 is best remembered for Antonín Panenka's famous penalty in the shootout win against West Germany.

But captain Anton Ondruš was also key to the nation's win. The sweeper scored at both ends in an impressive display as the Czechoslovaks overcame the Netherlands in the semi-finals and converted in the shootout as his side defeated West Germany to take the title.

13. Theodoros Zagorakis

Theo Zagorakis lifts the European Championship trophy as Greece players celebrate victory over Portugal in the final of Euro 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Greece went into Euro 2004 ranked second-lowest of all the teams in the tournament, with only Latvia below them.

But Otto Rehhagel's side stunned a series of more illustrious opponents and after victories over France, Czech Republic and Portugal (twice), midfielder Theo Zagorakis lifted the trophy in Lisbon.

12. Bernard Dietz

West Germany captain Bernard Dietz lifts the European Championship trophy after victory over Belgium in the final of Euro 1980. (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Germany became European champions for the second time in 1980, beating Belgium 2-1 at Rome's Stadio Olimpico to take home the trophy.

The West Germans were captained by defender Bernard Dietz, who had made his debut in 1974 but was not part of the World Cup-winning squad that year. Dietz won over 50 caps for his country and the former Duisburg and Schalke player lifted the trophy after victory in the Italian capital.

11. Álvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata kisses the European Championship trophy after Spain's win over England in the final of Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Álvaro Morata has had his fair share of criticism over the years, but the striker is one of handful of Spanish footballers to have won a major international trophy as captain.

Morata was Spain's skipper for their Euro 2024 success and lifted the trophy after La Roja beat England 2-1 in the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

10. Ruud Gullit

Netherlands captain Ruud Gullit receives the trophy after victory at Euro 88. (Image credit: Alamy)

Ruud Gullit was one of the best players in the world in the late 1980s and the number 10 starred alongside compatriots Frank Rijkaard and Marco van Basten at AC Milan.

Gullit was also the Dutch captain as a talented generation of players came out on top at Euro 88, beating the Soviet Union 2-0 in Munich to win a first major trophy for the Netherlands in men's football.

9. Michel Platini

Michel Platini kisses the European Championship trophy after France's win at Euro 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michel Platini was instrumental in France's European Championship win on home soil in 1984, scoring nine goals en route to the title.

Those included hat-tricks against Belgium and Yugoslavia and a goal in the final as Les Bleus beat Spain 2-0 to claim their first major trophy in men's football.

8. Giacinto Facchetti

Italy captain Giacinto Facchetti lifts the European Championship trophy after victory over Yugoslavia in 1968. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giancinto Facchetti spent his entire career at Inter and the legendary left-back won 94 caps for Italy in the 1960s and 1970s.

Facchetti was Italy's captain for their European Championship triumph in 1968, calling correctly as the Azzurri overcame the Soviet Union on a coin toss in the semi-finals and lifting the trophy after victory over Yugoslavia in the final, which went to a replay.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the European championship trophy alongside his Portugal team-mates after victory over France in the final of Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League for a third time in 2016 and later in the summer, the Portuguese forward helped his nation to a continental crown as well.

Ronaldo went off injured in the final against France, but was back on the sidelines to will on his team-mates and lifted the trophy after Éder's extra-time strike gave Portugal victory over hosts France in Paris.

6. Jürgen Klinsmann

Jurgen Klinsmann (wearing 18) celebrates with his team-mates after Germany's win over the Czech Republic in the final of Euro 96 at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jürgen Klinsmann was a key player for West Germany in their 1990 World Cup win and captained a unified Germany to European Championship success in 1996.

Klinsmann was the skipper as Berti Vogts' side broke English hearts with victory on penalties in the semi-finals at Wembley and followed that up with a comeback win over the Czech Republic as Oliver Bierhoff struck twice – golden goal included – to take the trophy.

5. Igor Netto

Igor Netto on the ball for the Soviet Union in 1961. (Image credit: Alamy)

The first European Nations' Cup took place in 1960 and the title was claimed by the Soviet Union, 2-1 winners against Yugoslavia after extra time in the final at the Parc des Princes.

Midfielder Igor Netto was the captain and the first man to get his hands on a European Championship trophy. Netto, who spent his entire career at Spartak Moscow, also skippered the Soviet side which won. Olympic gold in 1956.

4. Giorgio Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini lifts the European Championship trophy as Italy players celebrate victory over England on penalties in the final of Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giorgio Chiellini led Italy to their first European Championship crown since 1968 as the Azzurri beat England on penalties at Wembley in the final of Euro 2020.

Due to Covid-19, the tournament was played in 2021 and Chiellini became the oldest player to represent Italy at a Euros, lifting the trophy at the age of 36 following the Azzurri's 3-2 win in the shootout.

3. Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps lifts the European Championship trophy as France players celebrate victory over Italy in the final of Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Didier Deschamps is one of a select group of players to have won the World Cup, European Championship and the European Cup as captain.

After France's World Cup win in 1998, Deschamps helped Les Bleus claim victory at Euro 2000, thanks to a late leveller from Sylvain Wiltord and a David Trézéguet golden goal against Italy. Deschamps also went on to win the World Cup as coach in 2018 and led Les Bleus to the final of Euro 2016.

2. Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer with the European Championship trophy after West Germany's win at Euro 1972. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Franz Beckenbauer was West Germany's captain for back-to-back European Championship finals in 1972 and 1976 and also for the nation's World Cup win in 1974.

The legendary sweeper lifted the Euros trophy after West Germany's 3-0 win over the Soviet Union in 1972, but Die Mannschaft lost out on penalties to Czechoslovakia in the 1976 final. Beckenbauer went on to win two Ballons d'Or, three European Cups as Bayern Munich captain and a World Cup as Germany coach in 1990.

1. Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas lifts the European Championship as Spain players celebrate their win over Italy in the final of Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iker Casillas was Spain's skipper throughout their glorious era between 2008 and 2012, bookmarked by back-to-back Euros wins.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper became the first Spaniard to lift a World Cup and is the only man from any country to win two European Championships as captain.