England to wear special nod to David Beckham heroics in Nations League clash vs Greece

England are set to send a clear nod to David Beckham during their upcoming clash with Greece.

The Three Lions will take on Ivan Jovanovic's side on Thursday evening in their next Nations League clash at Wembley Stadium. Morgan Gibbs-White, Ezri Konsa and Kobbie Mainoo will miss England’s October internationals, with the trio having withdrawn through injury.

Curtis Jones and Tino Livramento have been added to the senior England squad for the first time, with interim boss Lee Carsley looking to continue his strong record after taking over from Gareth Southgate.

David Beckham's heroics to be remembered in England vs Greece Nations League game

Becks looked the part for England back in 2001 (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Sun, England will wear an all-white strip against Greece, a clear nod to Beckham's iconic free-kick that helped ensure a ticket to the 2002 World Cup. It will be the first time the two sides have played each other in 23 years and Becks' stoppage-time free-kick is still remembered to this day.

The Three Lions will swap their traditional blue shorts for white, while Greece will don an all-blue kit, just like they did at Old Trafford back in 2001. The game will also present another opportunity to remember the late Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Is the England job now Lee Carsley's to lose?

Lee Carsley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Interim boss Carsley has just two games remaining in his interim tenure, with fixtures against Greece and Finland likely to garner further victories for the Three Lions.

It almost now seems as if the job is his to lose, with the former Everton midfielder admitting he has enjoyed taking on new pressures the role naturally brings.

He said: "I definitely don't feel like it's an audition. I have really enjoyed the challenge. I'm seeing it for what it is, three camps, three windows.

"Getting out of this Nations League is important for us in terms of setting up the World Cup qualification. Whether I'm here or not, it's important we are in a favourable pattern and in a position to win the World Cup."