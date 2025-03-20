How to watch Greece vs Scotland: Live stream, TV channel for Nations League play-off

Scotland have enjoyed positive shift in performances at international level over the past decade

Watch Greece vs Scotland today, March 20, as both sides look to secure their spot in League A for next season's UEFA Nations League campaign, with live streams and broadcast options globally.

Greece vs Scotland: Key information ► Date: Thursday, March 20 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT ► Venue: Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece ► Free stream: BBC iPlayer ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Thursday evening's clash is the first of a two-legged tie, with the return leg to be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Sunday.

Scotland are bidding to remain in League A after scraping into third place through a late winner against Poland in November, while Greece are looking to replace them after finishing runners-up in League B, beating England in the process.

It promises to be a tight affair in Piraeus, and it should be a great game, so read on for all the information on how to watch Greece vs Scotland online from anywhere.

Watch Greece vs Scotland in the Nations League in the UK

Greece vs Scotland will be broadcast live by the BBC on Thursday, with coverage available on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Those in Scotland will also find the game on terrestrial television on BBC One Scotland, while those watching online can also use the BBC website or app.

Away from the UK right now? Coverage is geo-restricted so you'll need a VPN to tune in as you normally would – more on that below.

Watch Greece vs Scotland in the Nations League from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

