How to watch Greece vs Scotland: Live stream, TV channel for Nations League play-off
Greece and Scotland go head-to-head looking to secure their spot in the UEFA Nations League top division
Watch Greece vs Scotland today, March 20, as both sides look to secure their spot in League A for next season's UEFA Nations League campaign, with live streams and broadcast options globally.
► Date: Thursday, March 20
► Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT
► Venue: Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece
► Free stream: BBC iPlayer
► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Thursday evening's clash is the first of a two-legged tie, with the return leg to be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Sunday.
Scotland are bidding to remain in League A after scraping into third place through a late winner against Poland in November, while Greece are looking to replace them after finishing runners-up in League B, beating England in the process.
It promises to be a tight affair in Piraeus, and it should be a great game, so read on for all the information on how to watch Greece vs Scotland online from anywhere.
Watch Greece vs Scotland in the Nations League in the UK
Greece vs Scotland will be broadcast live by the BBC on Thursday, with coverage available on the BBC iPlayer streaming service.
Those in Scotland will also find the game on terrestrial television on BBC One Scotland, while those watching online can also use the BBC website or app.
Away from the UK right now? Coverage is geo-restricted so you'll need a VPN to tune in as you normally would – more on that below.
Watch Greece vs Scotland in the Nations League from anywhere
Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.
Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Free Live stream and TV coverage in the UK for huge La Liga clash
Is Fulham vs Spurs on TV? Live streams and where to watch Sunday's Premier League game