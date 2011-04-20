Groves: Arsenal should sell Fabregas

Groves, who won the league with Arsenal in 1989, believes that the Gunners would receive a substantial amount for their captain, and could use that money to strengthen a squad that needs improving.

“If Barcelona come in for Cesc Fabregas at the end of the season, if you get 40 or 50 million for him, I’d actually let him go," he said.

"Then spend that 40, 50 million on two players you need because [Samir] Nasri can play in the centre of three, he’s outstanding there for France, Jack Wilshere has emerged and Aaron Ramsey’s coming in."

He also questioned whether Fabregas was fully committed to the Arsenal cause amid more speculation that long-term admirers Barcelona will bid for the Spaniard again this summer.

“I think Cesc Fabregas mentally there’s a little bit of him that still wants to go to Barcelona and if that’s the case then say, ‘thanks Cesc, you’ve been a terrific player for us’.”

The former Arsenal winger added that he felt manager Arsene Wenger missed an opportunity to sign players like Scott Parker and Gary Cahill in January. He believes they have the qualities Arsenal need if they are to win a trophy.

“You need different characters in your teams. They are all very good, technically gifted players, very mobile, but that doesn’t win you the Premier League,” he said.

By Steve Norman