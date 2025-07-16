Arsenal goalkeeper 'willing to accept' La Liga move, as Gunners begin fire sale: report

Mikel Arteta may be about to make big sales

Arsenal are looking make sales, to offset the investment they've made in the transfer window thus far.

The Gunners have overhauled areas of their squad, bringing in two new midfielders in the shape of Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi, adding a backup goalkeeper in Kepa Arrizabalaga, and agreeing deals for Noni Madueke in attack and Cristhian Mosquera in defence.

But there is still work to be done, as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta adds the finishing touches – and sales will have to be made to finalise the squad ahead of the new season

Arsenal are looking to make ‘significant’ sales, with a goalkeeper first out

Viktor Gyokeres' arrival may have to lead to a departure (Image credit: Getty Images)

Assuming that Viktor Gyokeres joins in the next week or so, Arsenal could be looking at having spent £200 million before they go on their preseason to Asia – and they're still linked with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Rodrygo in attack.

With the BBC's senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel recently claiming that “there needs to be at least one significant outgoing to recalibrate after a busy summer of spending” over the next year or so, Arteta and his sporting director, Andrea Berta, may be looking to wield an axe over squad players in the coming weeks in order to balance their heavy spending.

Andrea Berta may be looking to sell several stars (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

With the likes of Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson and Albert Sambi Lokonga all linked with exits, Arsenal may be able to generate funds without an A-lister of Gabriel Martinelli's calibre leaving.

One move that may help matters is that of Karl Hein, with Vamos Mi Sevilla reporting that the 23-year-old goalkeeper is a priority target for Sevilla.

Hein spent last season on loan in La Liga and is said to have taken this recent Andalusian interest, with “great enthusiasm and is willing to accept the offer”, with the North Londoners able to bank the entirety of any fee received for the Estonian, thanks to his status as a homegrown product, satisfying Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

FourFourTwo understands that Hein is no longer in the plans of Arteta or his goalkeeping coach, Inaki Cana, who has David Raya as no.1, Kepa as cup keeper and a contingent of Tommy Setford, Alexei Rojas, Jack Porter and Lucas Nygaard competing in the youth ranks.

Arsenal goalkeeper coach Inaki Cana (right) may yet bring in another keeper this summer

Setford is currently Arsenal's third-choice keeper but with the former Ajax prodigy potentially looking to leave on loan in the next year or two, the Gunners may yet bring in an experienced glovesman to provide depth behind Raya and Kepa.

Hein is worth €3m, according to Transfermarkt.