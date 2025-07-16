Arsenal goalkeeper 'willing to accept' La Liga move, as Gunners begin fire sale: report

Arsenal have spent heavily this summer, with big sales expected before the end of the transfer window

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking reshape his midfield
Mikel Arteta may be about to make big sales (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking make sales, to offset the investment they've made in the transfer window thus far.

The Gunners have overhauled areas of their squad, bringing in two new midfielders in the shape of Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi, adding a backup goalkeeper in Kepa Arrizabalaga, and agreeing deals for Noni Madueke in attack and Cristhian Mosquera in defence.

But there is still work to be done, as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta adds the finishing touches – and sales will have to be made to finalise the squad ahead of the new season

Arsenal are looking to make ‘significant’ sales, with a goalkeeper first out

Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres scored a whopping 54 goals last season

Viktor Gyokeres' arrival may have to lead to a departure (Image credit: Getty Images)

Assuming that Viktor Gyokeres joins in the next week or so, Arsenal could be looking at having spent £200 million before they go on their preseason to Asia – and they're still linked with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Rodrygo in attack.

With the BBC's senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel recently claiming that “there needs to be at least one significant outgoing to recalibrate after a busy summer of spending” over the next year or so, Arteta and his sporting director, Andrea Berta, may be looking to wield an axe over squad players in the coming weeks in order to balance their heavy spending.

Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta arrives at the stadium before the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Arsenal FC at Portman Road on April 20, 2025 in Ipswich, England.

Andrea Berta may be looking to sell several stars (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

With the likes of Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson and Albert Sambi Lokonga all linked with exits, Arsenal may be able to generate funds without an A-lister of Gabriel Martinelli's calibre leaving.

One move that may help matters is that of Karl Hein, with Vamos Mi Sevilla reporting that the 23-year-old goalkeeper is a priority target for Sevilla.

Hein spent last season on loan in La Liga and is said to have taken this recent Andalusian interest, with “great enthusiasm and is willing to accept the offer”, with the North Londoners able to bank the entirety of any fee received for the Estonian, thanks to his status as a homegrown product, satisfying Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

FourFourTwo understands that Hein is no longer in the plans of Arteta or his goalkeeping coach, Inaki Cana, who has David Raya as no.1, Kepa as cup keeper and a contingent of Tommy Setford, Alexei Rojas, Jack Porter and Lucas Nygaard competing in the youth ranks.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta puts plenty of faith in goalkeeper coach Inaki Cana (right) to find potential new signings.

Arsenal goalkeeper coach Inaki Cana (right) may yet bring in another keeper this summer

Setford is currently Arsenal's third-choice keeper but with the former Ajax prodigy potentially looking to leave on loan in the next year or two, the Gunners may yet bring in an experienced glovesman to provide depth behind Raya and Kepa.

Hein is worth €3m, according to Transfermarkt.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

