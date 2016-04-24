Guardiola apologises for 'unfair' Tasci treatment

Pep Guardiola says defender Serdar Tasci proved him wrong with his performance in Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin.

Tasci, who turns 29 on Sunday, was signed on loan in February until the end of the season to provide cover for the injured Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez and Medhi Benatia.

The former Stuttgart man had played just once in the Bundesliga for Bayern prior to Saturday's game and claimed earlier this month that he would not have moved to the Allianz Arena had he known he would get so little playing time.

And Guardiola was forced to admit that he has not been fair with Tasci after his impressive display in the capital.

"Serdar Tasci showed me how unfair I was to him," he said, as quoted by Bild.

"It's crazy how he played. It's hard when you haven't played a minute for the last two months.

"He's a great personality, it's a huge compliment to Serdar. He will really help us in this period of the season."