Guardiola 'cannot explain' Lewandowski performance

Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola was left in disbelief by Robert Lewandowski's five-star performance against Wolfsburg.

With Bayern 1-0 down to Daniel Caligiuri's goal at half-time, Guardiola summoned Lewandowski from the bench, with the Poland international subsequently firing home five goals in a barnstorming run officially clocked at eight minutes and 57 seconds.

Guardiola was visibly baffled as Lewandowski secured a thrilling 5-1 scoreline, and commented afterwards: "I've never experienced such a situation, either as coach or as a player.

"Five goals in nine minutes. I am very happy for Robert. You play poorly for 45 minutes and then grab five goals in nine minutes. I cannot explain it."

Wolfsburg boss Dieter Hecking fared no better in attempting to explain Lewandowski's showing.

He added: "What can I say? A world-class striker shot five times on goal and could have scored seven. That is how it happened.

"But with our quality this should not happen.

"We had a good first half and Bayern could not up the pace of the game and then came these nine minutes. It's inexplicable."