Guardiola 'cannot explain' Lewandowski performance
Robert Lewandowski's five-goal heroics left Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola uncharacteristically lost for words.
Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola was left in disbelief by Robert Lewandowski's five-star performance against Wolfsburg.
With Bayern 1-0 down to Daniel Caligiuri's goal at half-time, Guardiola summoned Lewandowski from the bench, with the Poland international subsequently firing home five goals in a barnstorming run officially clocked at eight minutes and 57 seconds.
Guardiola was visibly baffled as Lewandowski secured a thrilling 5-1 scoreline, and commented afterwards: "I've never experienced such a situation, either as coach or as a player.
"Five goals in nine minutes. I am very happy for Robert. You play poorly for 45 minutes and then grab five goals in nine minutes. I cannot explain it."
Wolfsburg boss Dieter Hecking fared no better in attempting to explain Lewandowski's showing.
He added: "What can I say? A world-class striker shot five times on goal and could have scored seven. That is how it happened.
"But with our quality this should not happen.
"We had a good first half and Bayern could not up the pace of the game and then came these nine minutes. It's inexplicable."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.