Guardiola: Garcia's Roma reign 'wonderful'

Garcia has been in charge of the Serie A capital club since 2013, having spent the remainder of his playing and coaching career in France.

Roma finished second in the Italian top flight in Garcia's first season in charge at the Stadio Olimpico, their first top-two appearance since finishing runners-up four times from 2005 to 2010.

Guardiola, lauded for his style at Barcelona and now Bayern, said Garcia had Roma playing attractive football, and deserved to be recognised as a successful foreigner in Italy.

"It's not easy for a foreign manager to go abroad and impose himself and his style," Guardiola said, ahead of Bayern's trip to the Stadio Olimpico.

"Garcia has done it in a wonderful way. He has left his mark on Roma.

"Just one detail explains it all; the centre-back goes back to receive the goalie's goal kick and starts the action from there.

"With the same idea of controlling the ball, Antonio Conte has done wonders with Juventus in the last two seasons and [Massimiliano] Allegri keeps doing it.

"Roma do as well and I think these two teams always play the ball, have fantastic midfielders and this is the reason why they are at the top [of Serie A].

"It's a joy to watch Roma play.

"I have not only seen them play against CSKA Moscow and Manchester City.

"Three days ago, even against Chievo they played very well and that pleases me as a spectator, although I hope not to suffer too much tomorrow."

Such is the influence of Garcia's style of play, Guardiola said he believes stalwart striker Francesco Totti has kept playing past the age of 38 for that reason.

"In my opinion, when someone keeps playing at 38 is because he loves it," the Spaniard said.

"Totti does and I think a part of the reason is Garcia's style. Inspiration, in fact, doesn't happen without the ball at your feet.

"This style built around many technical players suits Totti the best and makes him thrive in his passion for football.

"I would like to encourage him to go on this way and I am so happy to meet him again, me on the bench, Totti on the pitch, just as it happened many times during my stint at Roma [under Fabio Capello].

"As you can see, nothing changed, but I am so happy he is still so fit."

Bayern top Group E with maximum points from two matches, two points clear of second-placed Roma.