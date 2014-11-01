Guardiola lauds game-changer Ribery

Marco Reus – the subject of much pre-match discussion after Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hinted at a bid from his club for the Germany international – headed Dortmund into a first-half lead on Saturday, concluding a blistering counter-attack.

But Robert Lewandowski, who made the switch from Signal Iduna Park to the Allianz Arena ahead of this season, fired a 72nd-minute equaliser after Neven Subotic had failed to cut out a throughball from the recently introduced Ribery.

There was worse to come from Subotic, who then hauled down fellow substitute Ribery for Arjen Robben to slot home the decisive penalty five minutes from time.

"We're obviously very pleased," said Guardiola at his post-match press conference.

"We played superb football in the second half, all credit to my team.

"Franck Ribery really helped us after coming on. The plan was for him to go at Subotic and use his strength in the one-on-one situations."

Offering a further insight into the tactical adjustments for the second period, Guardiola added: "They man-marked Xabi Alonso in the first half but we found solutions, and I believe we'll always find solutions for situations like that."

Lewandowski offered muted celebrations when he brought Bayern level and he hinted towards mixed emotions after helping condemn his former employers to a fifth consecutive Bundesliga defeat.

"It wasn't easy for all of us and for me personally," the Poland international told reporters.

"The three points are what matters. We weren't especially good in the first half, but in the second half we did all the things we set out to do."