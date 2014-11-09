Guardiola wants no let up in Bayern brilliance

The defending German champions made it 11 league matches unbeaten with a superb 4-0 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, thanks in large to Thomas Muller's hat-trick.

Bayern's victory opened up a seven-point gap to Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach, although both can claw that back to four points in Sunday's Bundesliga action.

However, head coach Guardiola is keen for his team to maintain their impeccable standards ahead of the German top-tier break.

"The next games before Christmas are a great opportunity to keep the gap to the other teams the way it is now, or maybe we can extend it," he said.

Three-goal hero Muller spoke of his satisfaction with Bayern's recent form, but felt the scoreline at Frankfurt belied the difficulty of the victory.

"Our football's not bad at the moment," he said. "Frankfurt were very aggressive and it was a different kind of game than we've been used to recently.

"Eintracht pressed us high up the field and gave us a few problems in the build-up, but once we'd played it past their highest line of defence we had space in the final third, and we made use of that a couple of times."