Gunes not getting carried away after Besiktas upset Napoli

Besiktas coach Senol Gunes was quick to stress they cannot afford to get carried away after beating Napoli 3-2 in Wednesday's Champions League encounter.

The Istanbul side now sit second in Group B - trailing Napoli by a point - following Vincent Aboubakar's late winner at Stadio San Paolo, but Gunes made it clear they have achieved nothing yet.

"If we had lost the game, we would have been very upset because our players really fought well," Gunes told reporters.

"However, winning does not mean that we are comfortable in the group now.

"It was an enjoyable game but we could have taken more goalscoring chances.

"We were up against a good team who are leaders of our group. They had some dangerous attacks, we struggled to neutralise their quick players in the first half."

Aboubakar scored the decisive goal four minutes from time to help Besiktas to maximum points having previously put the visitors 2-1 to the good after Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne missed a penalty.

"We did an excellent job. Thanks to all our efforts we were able to get the three points," Aboubakar said.

"I am not the only player who needs to be congratulated - the team deserves the praise. My goals tonight were very important, not just for the team but also from a self-confidence point of view.

"The win has taken us to a key position in the group."