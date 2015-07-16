Gyan dismisses criticism of Shanghai switch

Asamoah Gyan has refuted claims his move to Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shanghai SIPG was motivated by money.

Gyan joined Shanghai on a two-year contract last week, ending a four-year stint with Al Ain of the UAE Pro League.

The Ghana international has not played in a major European league since featuring in his last game for Sunderland back in 2011.

That has led to suggestions that Gyan's primary concern is his finances, but he told BBC Sport: "I don't understand the criticism, I work hard for what I earn. I am focused on my job.

"They play good football [in China]. I will have to adapt to their style and take it from there.

"It is not as if I am doing anything illegal or robbing people of their money. I have learnt to turn the negatives into positives and so I make my decisions and understand that everyone works for money.

"At the end of my career, people will not criticise me anymore. They will move on to the next person. And at the end of my career the most important thing will be how well I did for myself, my family and those closest to me.

"This time is my era so I have to make sure I make the most of it."

Asked about worries the CSL will not provide a big enough test for him to stay on top form, Gyan added: "I heard those concerns when I was going to Al Ain but I continued to score important goals for the Black Stars.

"I have always said that the most important thing is that I score goals. That is what the fans in Ghana and everywhere I play want. And I have scored goals consistently."