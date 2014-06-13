Gyan happy with Ghana's underdogs tag

The striker was at the centre of a torturous exit in South Africa four years ago, missing a penalty in the dying moments of extra-time with Ghana's quarter-final with Uruguay locked at 1-1.

Gyan showed admirable mental strength to step up and score Ghana's opening spot-kick in the ensuing shootout, but they were ultimately knocked out as Uruguay prevailed 4-2 to progress.

Four years on, Ghana have been drawn in a tough-looking Group G alongside Germany, Portugal and the United States, but the Al Ain forward is relishing being written off.

"We have been rated as underdogs in the group, which we are happy about," Ghana told 7msport.com.

"For the past eight years we've been rated as underdogs but we always prove people wrong.

"This time we don't know what is going to happen and we are just waiting for the first game.

"Expectation back home is high, everybody wants us to make sure we prove ourselves once again in the World Cup.

"It's not about individuals and I think our strongest point is the unity in camp so we've got confidence we can achieve our aim in this year's World Cup."

Ghana open their campaign against the US on Monday, having beaten the Americans at the last two World Cups.

And Gyan is wary that Jurgen Klinsmann's side will be out to turn the tables this time around.

"It is going to be like a revenge thing for the United States because we beat them in 2006 and 2010 then once again we are playing them in the first game," he added.

"Every first game of the competition everybody keep focused and nervous so it's going to make the game very, very interesting so we're just hoping for that.

"For now we are taking it game by game, (we need to) make sure we qualify from the group stage before we think ahead.

"For now I think the group stage is the most important thing so we're just making sure we concentrate on the group stage and make sure we qualify to the next stage."