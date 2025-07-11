What is the BBC theme tune for the Women's Euro 2025?

The BBC have put together a memorable stop-motion animated sequence for their Euro 2025 coverage

A broadcaster's choice of music for a major tournament always has the potential to spark future nostalgia (Dua Lipa reference intended).

Fans who have watched previous World Cups and Euros will still be able to tell you what songs the BBC and ITV used as the themes for their coverage, from Italia 90's Nessun Dorma to 2010's When You Come Back – you know, the one that goes 'sing, sing Africa'.

Switzerland presents more of a musical challenge than most unless you want to go for yodelling, and who wants that?

Yeah Yeah Yeahs provide BBC Euro 2025 theme song

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs released Heads Will Roll in 2009 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fair play to the BBC, then, for going a completely different route with their theme song for Euro 2025 – and one that many viewers won't need this guide to identify.

Their coverage of the tournament opens each day with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' 2009 dance-rock effort Heads Will Roll.

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 - Names Will Be Made - Official Trailer – BBC - YouTube Watch On

The song is the second track on the American indie band's critically acclaimed 2009 album It's Blitz!, which reached a peak of number 9 in the UK album charts and (take it from us) was an absolute smash at indie club nights at the time. We couldn't tell you whether or not it still is because we are so very very old.

The accompanying video package features claymation depictions of some of European football's biggest stars in action in the Swiss alps, ending with the slogan 'names will be made'.

Going against the prevailing trend, the sequence was traditionally hand-made from actual clay, rather than being computer generated.

The BBC released a behind-the-scenes video of how it was assembled, with the animators drawing inspiration from real-life footage of actual football action – some of which was shot especially for the video.

The package includes such faces as Lucy Bronze, Lauren James, Jess Fishlock, Ann-Katrin Berger, and Aitana Bonmati – all of whom are instantly recognisable to women's football fans even in plasticine form.

Just for the uninitiated, though – and in keeping with the thesis of the piece – the surnames of those players are spelt out in thematically appropriate style.

Germany goalkeeper Berger's name is rendered as a steel door, for instance, while Bonmati's is spelt out by twisted and prone opposition defenders she has just turned inside out with a slaloming run up the pitch.

The video and choice of music offer a more combative edge to the tournament, in keeping with the ever-rising standard of women's football and the array of sides who have a realistic chance of going all the way to the trophy this summer.

Heads Will Roll - YouTube Watch On

Dare we say it may also be a bit of a bullish selection from the British broadcaster, hopeful that England and Wales can leave opponents in their wake this summer?

England are after all the defending champions – and the song seemed particularly apt as the opener to Wednesday evening's meeting with the Netherlands.

Sarina Wiegman's side provided a hugely convincing response to their awful showing in the opening game against France, running out 4-0 winners in Zurich thanks to a brace from Lauren James and strikes from Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone.