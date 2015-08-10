Hamburg regain stolen documents

Hamburg say sensitive documents stolen and recovered over the weekend are now back in the club's possession.

Reports in German newspaper Bild claimed wage slips and contract details were among items to be found after sporting director Peter Knabel's backpack was stolen.

Personal documents belonging to Knabel were also in the bag, which was discovered by a member of the public in a Hamburg park.

The incident comes after the club who were bundled out of the DFB-Pokal at the first hurdle by fourth-tier Carl Zeiss Jena on Sunday.

Hamburg tweeted a day later to confirm the documents had been returned and that the police had been made aware of the incident.

"Facts-orientated story: backpack stolen, charge filed, documents are back, thanks to the finder, play better football. #clarified," the club stated.