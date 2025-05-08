English players who won trophies abroad

Harry Kane applauds the Bayern Munich fans after a 3-3 draw against RB Leipzig in May 2025, which left the Bavarian club on the brink of clinching the Bundesliga title.

Nearing the age of 32, Harry Kane's trophy drought is finally over.

With the England captain watching on from the sidelines due to suspension, Bayern Munich missed the chance to clinch the Bundesliga on Saturday as a late RB Leipzig leveller left the Bavarians just short of the title.

But Bayern were confirmed as champions on Sunday as second-placed Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 2-2 draw at Freiburg, which meant Kane finally had a club honour to sit alongside his many individual prizes in an impressive career.

Bayern's Bundesliga title also represented a first piece of silverware for another former Tottenham player: Eric Dier.

Here, a look at some of the English footballers who won trophies abroad in the men's game...

Mark Hateley (Monaco)

Mark Hateley at Monaco in November 1987. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Hateley spent six seasons abroad between 1984 and 1990, with three of those at AC Milan and the other three at Monaco.

The former England striker was Arsène Wenger's first signing at Monaco and scored 14 goals in 28 appearances as the Red and Whites won the Ligue 1 title in 1987/88.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Trevor Francis (Sampdoria)

Trevor Francis at Sampdoria in 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Britain's first £1 million player, Trevor Francis won two European Cups with Nottingham Forest, scoring the winner against Malmö in the 1979 final.

Later, Francis spent four seasons at Sampdoria and finished as Coppa Italia top scorer with nine goals as the Genoa club won the competition for the first time in 1984/85. The former England striker also played for Atalanta in 1986/87.

Glenn Hoddle (Monaco)

Glenn Hoddle in action for Monaco in a friendly against Rangers in November 1987. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After 12 years and close to 500 appearances for Tottenham, Glenn Hoddle signed for Monaco in the summer of 1987.

Playing under Arsène Wenger, Hoddle helped Monaco to the Ligue 1 title in his first season at the Stade Louis II and the former England midfielder was voted as the best foreign player in the competition the following season.

Trevor Steven (Marseille)

Trevor Steven playing for Marseille in 1991. (Image credit: Alamy)

Another England midfielder who found success in Ligue 1 was Trevor Steven, who helped Marseille win the title in 1991/92.

The winger spent just a season at the Stade Vélodrome and was sold back to former club Rangers due to rising debts in the summer of 1992.

Ashley Young (Inter)

Ashley Young takes a selfie with the Serie A trophy during Inter's title celebrations in May 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Young left Manchester United for Inter in January 2020 and was part of the team which won Serie A the following season.

The wing-back made 26 appearances en route to the title and became only the third English player to win Serie A, after Jimmy Greaves with AC Milan and Gerry Hitchens at Inter in the early 1960s.

Kieran Trippier (Atlético Madrid)

Kieran Trippier holds the trophy during Atletico Madrid's La Liga celebrations in May 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Champions League finalist with Tottenham in 2019 at Atlético Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium, Kieran Trippier joined the Rojiblancos later that summer.

The right-back spent three seasons in Spain and the second of those was interrupted by a 10-week worldwide ban for breaches of the Football Association's betting rules, but he still ended up winning La Liga in 2020/21 as Atleti beat rivals Real Madrid to the title on the final day.

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring for Bayern Munich against Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a number of near misses for Tottenham, England and in his first season at Bayern Munich, Harry Kane's career finally has a major trophy to sit alongside his many individual achievements.

Kane was suspended and watched on from the sidelines as RB Leipzig earned a 3-3 draw against Bayern with an equaliser in added time, but the Bavarians clinched the title with two rounds to spare after Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Sunday.

Eric Dier (Bayern Munich)

Eric Dier celebrates after scoring for Bayern Munich against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eric Dier began his career at Sporting CP but like former Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane, the defender's first trophy arrived at Bayern Munich.

Signed by Bayern in January 2024, Dier has featured regularly for the Bavarians over the last season and a half and scored in Saturday's 3-3 draw at RB Leipzig. Like Kane, he is now a Bundesliga champion.

Kevin Keegan (Hamburg)

Kevin Keegan in action for Hamburg against Fortuna Dusseldorf in April 1979. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-time Ballon d'Or winner with Hamburg in 1978 and 1979, Kevin Keegan was a popular player for the Bundesliga club in three seasons with HSV.

Keegan helped Hamburg win the Bundesliga in 1978/79 and reach the European Cup final the following season, narrowly losing out to Nottingham Forest.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Jadon Sancho kisses the DFB-Pokal trophy after Borussia Dortmund's win over RB Leipzig in the final in May 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After leaving Manchester City as a youngster to join Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho helped the Bundesliga club win the DFL-Supercup in 2019 and the DFB-Pokal in 2020/21.

Back on loan at Dortmund from Manchester United in 2023/24, Sancho featured in the final of the Champions League, ultimately losing out to Real Madrid at Wembley.

David Platt (Juventus, Sampdoria)

David Platt at Juventus in 1992/93. (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Platt spent four seasons in Serie A between 1991 and 1995, turning out for Bari, Juventus and Sampdoria in Italy.

The former England midfielder played four matches as Juventus won the UEFA Cup in 1992/93, although he did not feature in the final. Platt moved to Sampdoria that summer and featured in both matches as the Genoa club thrashed Ancona 6-1 on aggregate to win the Coppa Italia in 1993/94.

Gary Lineker (Barcelona)

Gary Lineker at Barcelona in August 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary Lineker spent three seasons at Barcelona between 1986 and 1989 and helped the Catalan club win two trophies in that time.

A Copa del Rey winner with Barça in 1988, Lineker helped the Blaugrana claim the European Cup Winner's Cup the following season. That was Johan Cruyff's first trophy as Barcelona coach, but the Dutchman used Lineker on the right wing and the former England striker left for Tottenham in the summer.

Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan)

Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori celebrate with the Supercoppa Italiana after AC Milan's win over Inter in the final in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unable to make much of an impact at Chelsea, Fikayo Tomori signed for AC Milan on loan in January 2021 and made the move permanent in the summer.

A Serie A winner in his first full season in Italy, Tomori also helped the Rossoneri claim the Supercoppa Italiana in January 2025, starting in a 3-2 comeback win over rivals Inter in the final in Saudi Arabia.

Tammy Abraham (Roma, AC Milan)

Tammy Abraham celebrates with the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy after Roma's win over Feyenoord in the final in May 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tammy Abraham joined Roma from Chelsea in the summer of 2021 and helped the Giallorossi win the UEFA Europa Conference League in his first season at the Stadio Olimpico, scoring nine goals en route to the title.

A Europa League runner-up the following season, Abraham moved to AC Milan on loan for the 2024/25 season and scored the winning goal as the Rossoneri came from 2-0 down to win the Supercoppa Italiana final against Inter in January 2025.

Laurie Cunningham (Real Madrid)

Laurie Cunningham at Real Madrid in 1979. (Image credit: Alamy)

Laurie Cunningham moved from West Brom to Real Madrid in 1979 and made history as the first English player to represent the Spanish club.

Cunningham helped Los Blancos to a La Liga and Copa del Rey double in his debut season at the Santiago Bernabéu and won the cup again in 1981/82. He tragically passed away in a car crash at the age of 33 in 1989, having moved back to Madrid for a second spell at Rayo Vallecano.

Chris Waddle (Marseille)

Chris Waddle in action for Marseille in June 1990. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Waddle left Tottenham to sign for Marseille in the summer of 1989 for £4.5 million, which was the third-highest transfer fee ever paid at that time.

Waddle was a hit at the Stade Vélodrome, helping Marseille win three Ligue 1 titles and agonisingly missing out on the European Cup as OM lost the final on penalties to Red Star Belgrade in May 1991. After three seasons in France, the winger returned to England with Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 1992.

David Beckham (Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain)

David Beckham celebrates winning La Liga with Real Madrid in June 2007, after a 3-1 victory over Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although not nearly as successful with Real Madrid as he was at Manchester United, David Beckham did win two trophies in Spain, landing the Supercopa de España right at the beginning of his time with Los Blancos and helping the club claim La Liga in his final season at the Santiago Bernabéu.

A two-time MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield winner with LA Galaxy, Beckham ended his career with a five-month spell at Paris Saint-Germain and made 10 appearances as PSG won the Ligue 1 title in 2012/13.

Steve McManaman (Real Madrid)

Steve McManaman celebrates with the Champions league trophy after Real Madrid's win over Valencia in the final in May 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steve McManaman spent four seasons with Real Madrid between 1999 and 2003 and won six trophies with Los Blancos.

A two-time Champions League winner, McManaman scored a memorable volley in the final against Valencia in 2000. He also won La Liga twice, along with a Supercopa de España and a UEFA Super Cup.

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid)

Jude Bellingham lifts the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid's win over Borussia Dortmund in the final in June 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham left Birmingham City for Borussia Dortmund as a 17-year-old and has gone on to become one of the best midfielders in Europe.

A DFB-Pokal winner with Dortmund, Bellingham narrowly missed out on a Bundesliga title with BVB, but has added an array of trophies in his time at Real Madrid. A key player as Los Blancos won Supercopa de España, La Liga, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup titles in 2024, the midfielder is well on course to become England's most successful export in European football.

Owen Hargreaves (Bayern Munich)

Owen Hargreaves lifts the Champions League trophy after Bayern Munich's win on penalties against Valencia in the final in May 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Raised in Canada to a Welsh mother and an English father, Owen Hargreaves moved to Bayern Munich as a 16-year-old and spent his best years with the German club.

Hargreaves helped Bayern to four Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal wins, a Champions League and an Intercontinental Cup, winning 10 trophies in all with the Bavarians. He added a Premier League title and another Champions League at Manchester United, but barely featured due to injuries after his debut season at Old Trafford.