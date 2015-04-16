Hamsik surprised by Napoli dominance
Marek Hamsik hailed Napoli's stunning away performance against Wolfsburg in the UEFA Europa League and admitted he was surprised at their dominance.
The Slovakia international netted twice in the 4-1 first leg victory as Rafael Benitez's side took a huge step towards sealing a semi-final berth.
After a cagey opening 10 minutes Napoli settled into their rhythm and executed their plans to devastating effect – with Gonzalo Higuain and Manolo Gabbiadini also on the scoresheet.
"It was a great performance we didn't expect this result, even if we could've done even better," he told Mediaset.
"It's a shame we conceded that goal late on, but the important thing is that we got four away from home.
"It's not over yet, but we have made a huge step towards qualification for the next round."
Napoli travel to Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday looking for a third successive win in all competitions, before welcoming Wolfsburg to San Paolo on Thursday.
