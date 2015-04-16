Hamsik surprised by Napoli dominance

The Slovakia international netted twice in the 4-1 first leg victory as Rafael Benitez's side took a huge step towards sealing a semi-final berth.

After a cagey opening 10 minutes Napoli settled into their rhythm and executed their plans to devastating effect – with Gonzalo Higuain and Manolo Gabbiadini also on the scoresheet.

"It was a great performance we didn't expect this result, even if we could've done even better," he told Mediaset.

"It's a shame we conceded that goal late on, but the important thing is that we got four away from home.

"It's not over yet, but we have made a huge step towards qualification for the next round."

Napoli travel to Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday looking for a third successive win in all competitions, before welcoming Wolfsburg to San Paolo on Thursday.